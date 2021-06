ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Glencoe man on charges of possessing child pornography.

According to ECSO, Tanner James Dixon, 28, was taken into custody Tuesday. An investigation began after authorities a cyber tip on Dixon.

During a a search of Dixon, videos and pictures of child pornography on his cellphone, authorities said.

Dixon is now being held at the Etowah County Detention Center awaiting bond.