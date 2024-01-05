One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

This week, CBS 42 Meteorologist Alex Puckett, the Chick-fil-A cow and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives set out to Fairfield to honor one such educator, Glen Oaks Intermediate School third grade teacher, Lela Sutton.

Sutton, who teaches reading, history, science and math to her third-grade students, expressed her deep gratitude for being One Class at a Time’s newest recipient, as well as the important role this grant will play in the education of her young students.

“This grant means so much to me and is so important to my students,” said Sutton. “At the end of the year, they’ll be taking the ACAP exam, and due to the Literacy Act, it’s vital that we have the resources we need to prepare.”

These resources include a printer with the capacity to print large volumes, as Sutton explained that she implements numerous handouts in her class activities, as well as various kinds of books to help her students work toward achieving higher reading levels.

Sutton said she will also be using the money from her One Class win to do an activity called “Classroom Transformations,” which she likes to conduct in preparation of the ACAP exam.

“Some students can thrive just sitting at a desk, but a lot of students do need to move around,” said Sutton. “I want to make sure that they are in the most comfortable setting so that they can learn at their best.”

With plans to turn her classroom into a “cafe” so that her students can prepare for the ACAP exam in a fun, stress-free environment, Sutton is one of the many teachers working tirelessly to make learning a whimsical, joy-filled experience.

