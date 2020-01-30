Glen Iris Elementary students dress up as senior citizens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Take a look at these students at Glen Iris Elementary School.

These four “elderly” kindergarteners dressed up as senior citizens Wednesday as part of their school’s “Week of Kindness.” Not to mention, they’re also celebrating 100 days of school.

Each day this week students have dressed up to show to spread Kindness. The school says they are hoping to encourage students to be respectful and considerate of all individuals.

Monday was “Shine bright with kindness” where students wore neon colors. Tuesday students dressed like a rockstar to show that “Kindness rocks.” Wednesday the students dressed like senior citizens to show you’re “Never too old for kindness.” Thursday and Friday students will dress up wearing their favorite hats and favorite team colors.