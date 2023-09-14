BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight will be performing in the Magic City next year at the Aly Stephens Center.

The “Empress of Soul” will wow crowds at the Jemison Concert Hall on Feb. 18, 2024. Tickets on are sale now on the Aly Stephens Center’s website starting at $69.

Knight recorded a variety of hit songs throughout the 1960s to 1980s with her family group Gladys Knight & the Pips. Two of her songs (“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Midnight Train to Georgia”) were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Her latest gospel album, “Where My Heart Belongs,” recently earned an NAACP Image Award.

She has also graced the screens of film and television, starring alongside acclaimed actors and even showcasing her dancing skills on “Dancing with the Stars.”