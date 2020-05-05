GivingTuesdayNow to help communities during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Giving Tuesday Now is a new global day of giving back to your communities, as an emergency response to COVID-19 .

There are lots of organizations and nonprofits that you can help in Central Alabama.

The American Cancer Society of Alabama said they are seeing less revenue and donations and a big part is because a lot of their major events were canceled.

“It’s been hard because most of our events are in the spring and those our big fundraisers like Relay for Life, so we had to get really creative in how we think out of box and had lots of online fundraising events. We have to keep funding our mission. We have so many patient programs and research also so we have to bring that money in and get creative and find ways to help cancer patients anyway we can,” said Libba Hardwick, senior manager of community development for American Cancer Society of Alabama.

To donate to the American Cancer Society, click here.

Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank said they are seeing a greater demand to help out families with diaper supplies. Executive director Lindsay Gray said a lot of their big events were canceled but for this #GivingTuesdayNow, they want to honor Moms by sponsoring 24 moms in 24 hours.

“We’ve seen a 300% increase in requests and we’ve been able to increase our services by 100%. Only a monthly basis we distribute about 50,000 diapers in the community and we distributed 100,000 diapers, so there is lots of need,” Gray said.

You can donate to Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank by texting “GIVE” to 205-374-9109 or you can donate through website.

American Red Cross is asking for blood and plasma donations during this critical time. If that’s not possible for you, they also are asking for more volunteers.

“About 90 to 95% of people with the Red Cross are volunteers. There is little paid staff within the Red Cross. It’s run by basically volunteers and we can’t do it without good volunteers. Right now I’m leading 10 teams of damage assessors throughout both states and that’s about 40 people and out of 40, 3 are paid staff,” said Dennis Bogart, regional damage assessment lead volunteer with American Red Cross.

For more information about #GivingTuesdayNow, click here.

