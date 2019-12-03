GivingTuesday in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — There are a lot of great nonprofits around Central Alabama that are participating in #GivingTuesday.

Giving Tuesday was started back in 2012 and has become a global movement. In 2018, the Giving Tuesday organization said more than $400 million were donated.

Pathways is a shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness in downtown Birmingham. They’re participating in #GivingTuesday.

The executive director of Pathways, Carrie Leland, said the money they raise will go towards fundraising to open a new program in 2020: Birmingham’s first free childcare program exclusively for homeless children.

In Hoover, Grace Klein Community is also making a push on #GivingTuesday. GKC is a non-profit whose daily ministries include a food rescue market and their Give and Take Room with clothes and small household items. Their market provides produce everyday.

Lauren Stearns with Grace Klein Community said, “The money will help our efforts to feed families in Birmingham. Donations allow us to provide the community with this food and helps us deliver it to those who cannot come to our office to receive our services.”

Episcopal Place in Birmingham has been participating in #GivingTuesday for 3-4 years now, according to executive director Tim Blanton.

Episcopal Place provides housing for the low-income elderly and disabled adults. Blaton said they usually raise between $4,000-$5,000 on Giving Tuesday. He said the money will go towards their drivers, medical transportation, program, and more.

“It’s great. it just shows they have a heart. If they could see what it does, it just really does a lot of good,” said Ramona Bozeman, a resident at Episcopal Place.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is also participating in #GivingTuesday.

Lindsey Mays with GBHS said the whole shelter runs off of donations, and this year, for every gift up to $2,500 will be matched so they’re hoping this #GivingTuesday to raise $15,000.

“We serve about 20,000 animals every year so that includes strays, owner surrenders, but also programs like our pet pantry, or other outreach programs like education programs where we help people in the community not only keep their pets with their family, but educate our kids and teach people not to be bullies and things like that. There’s more than just the animals, its helping people in the community,” said Mays.

Heart Gallery Alabama helps foster children find their future family through photography.

This state-wide nonprofit promotes adoption to children in foster care by having professional photos and video taken.

Executive director, Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, said on average, it costs $1,000 to have a child’s photo, video, and interview taken by professionals. She said it’s more than just photos.

“It also allows potential families to see these children as real kids so they can imagine them in their home. They’re not looking at a piece of paper and every diagnosis someone has been given. They’re actually seeing a child and not their history. You would take a beautiful picture for your kids and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Bearman-Wolnek.

For ways to donate to any of the listed organizations, click on the link attached to the organization’s name in this article.

