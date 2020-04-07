Girls Inc. Virtual Academy connects and inspires Birmingham girls during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With schools closed from the coronavirus pandemic, one local youth development program is reinventing how it shares curriculum.

Girls Inc. of Central Alabama is focusing on creating an online hub for education. It’s all on their Youtube channel, creating a “virtual academy.” Videos focus on everything from STEM to gardening. These educational videos are not only for their members, but for any child who wants to learn.

Girls Inc. Volunteer and development coordinator Marlesa Willis said they’re always looking for new ways to provide support.

“Because our girls need us,” Willis said. “And it’s not to say that parents can’t do what they need to do or teachers can’t do what they need to do virtually, it’s just that we supplement to our girls. Our mission is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold and that mission doesn’t stop because of physical distancing.”

In March, Girls Inc. will be focused on improving food security for its members. They passed out food pantry items for those who needed it.

Registration for new members remains open for any girl between six and 18-years-old.

To support their initiative, donations can be made on the Girls Inc. website.

