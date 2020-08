BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by VADM Jerome M. Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, to make an announcement on expanded testing in the Birmingham area.

The press conference will take place Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverchase Galleria Mall in the Sears Parking Lot, located at 2500 Galleria Circle, Hoover, AL 35244.