Girl Scouts hold flag retirement ceremony at Vulcan Park this Flag Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama Troop 126 spent their Flag Day morning at Vulcan Park, commemorating the American holiday hands-on by holding a flag retirement ceremony.

The Girl Scouts work together to attach the flag to its pole at Vulcan Park.

“Participation in flag ceremonies is an integral part of our girl scout program,” Karen Peterlin, CEO at Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama said in an interview. “Our girls will take you through the proper ceremony for the retirement of a flag, the symbol of our great nation.”

After being trained just this morning, the young scouts were responsible for raising the American flag up the pole. Meanwhile, they educated those in attendance about the customs of retiring the star-spangled banner.

A stack of donated retired American flags.

When a flag has seen its best days and is worn out, one cuts, rolls and separates the red and white stripes, laying them in a fire. Lastly, the stars are laid atop the fire.

A scout participates in the flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day.

Hiko McGinnis is a veteran of the U.S. Army whose daughter took part in the ceremony:

“It was fantastic to see her participate. She had a few words to say, did a great job helping pull the flag up – yeah, it was awesome for her. It was so awesome to see everyone involved and see how they take care of the flag. It’s really very respectful what they do and we’re very proud of all of them.”

Emi McGinnis earns her Flag Ceremony badge following her participation in the flag retirement ceremony.

Other attendees donated their retirement-ready flags including UAB police officers who collected them from around campus.

Those with the girl scouts of North Central Alabama said the flags that weren’t retired at Vulcan Park will be handed off to Oneonta Fire Department for a proper retirement.