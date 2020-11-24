Gift-Giving suggestions for Children’s of Alabama

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- The holidays will be different for patients at Children’s of Alabama because of COVID-19 precautions.

The staff will not be accepting in-person donations this year. Instead, shoppers are encouraged to give money, ship gifts, or schedule a drop-off appointment at an off-site location. The hospital has compiled a wish list for those who want to shop for gifts in person. Gifts can be mailed to Family Services-SPS, 1201 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Gifts can be dropped off at this location beginning Monday, December 1st, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers can send an email to sugarplumshop@childrensal.org to make an appointment for a specific drop off time.

All donations must be brand new and in original packaging. Gifts should be unwrapped. The hospital will not accept food/candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items, and gently used or homemade items.

Gifts must be received by Monday, December 14. This will give the hospital staff time to disinfect and clean before sorting the donations. For more information, go to sugarplumshop.org.