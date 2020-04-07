BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ghost Train Brewing Company is switching up their menu to help the community get their hands in some sanitizer.
Starting Monday, April 6, Ghost Train Brewing Co. will have hand sanitizer available to purchase at their curbside to-go tent.
Prices for hand sanitizer:
- 1 gallon: $30
- 6-ounce bottle $5.25
- Funnel $14.75 each
- Empty spray bottle, 10 pack: $10
If you wish you place your order in advance, call or text (205) 774-1167.
- Ghost Train Brewing Co. providing curbside hand sanitizer
- WATCH: McConnell sets Senate showdown on virus aid payroll rescue; Trump to participate in America CARES
- What pregnant women with high blood pressure need to know about COVID-19
- Trial of ex-astronaut charged in fatal Tuscaloosa crash set for June
- WATCH: Birmingham City Council approves $500,000 in hazard pay for city employees