Ghost Train Brewing Co. providing curbside hand sanitizer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ghost Train Brewing Company is switching up their menu to help the community get their hands in some sanitizer.

Starting Monday, April 6, Ghost Train Brewing Co. will have hand sanitizer available to purchase at their curbside to-go tent.

Prices for hand sanitizer:

1 gallon: $30

6-ounce bottle $5.25

Funnel $14.75 each

Empty spray bottle, 10 pack: $10

If you wish you place your order in advance, call or text (205) 774-1167.