‘Getting piggy with’ Word of Mouth BBQ on Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When barbeque arrives early Friday mornings on Food Truck Friday, joyful tears roll down the faces of the CBS 42 staff.

Word of Mouth Barbeque smoke filled the parking lot air as the owner, Jesse Griffin, served up some turkey leg’s, pulled pork sandwiches, many slabs of ribs, and his own unique kick to a classic burger. Griffin’s passion has always been food and in 2019, he turned his passion into a business.

The Florida native started to roll around the Birmingham streets back in March, but has made a name for himself already.

Jesse finds himself either parked up or getting ready to serve up events like weddings or parties, so feel free to reach out to him because it is worth it. While fireworks were going off this weekend, Griffin had a line around the block that had him parked up at Oak Mountain Park for hours. He said, they just kept coming.

If you would like to get “piggy with” Word of Mouth BBQ, you can find Jesse parked up in the Alabaster area, sometimes you may even see him rolling around Pelham, so keep your eye out for him.

