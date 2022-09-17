WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The dry and warm weather continues through this weekend. Temperatures continue their upward climb too, as some spots could flirt with 90° Saturday and Sunday, although I think most spots stay shy of 90°until next week. The good news is the humidity is still relatively low, so the heat index isn’t a factor.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures climb even higher, climbing into the mid 90s by mid-week. Highs will be around 10° above average for this time of year. While we see the humidity tick up just a bit, it won’t be enough to bring in a chance of rain yet, or thankfully, make the heat index a factor either. The temperature you get on the 7 day is how hot it will feel, which is plenty hot enough.

TROPICS: We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic. Fiona is encountering dry air and wind shear that is limiting its development. That, coupled with land interaction with the Lesser Antilles, Hispaniola, and the Bahamas, should lead to slow, gradual development over the next 5 days. We expect a northward turn by Fiona away from the Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. mainland.

Storm Team 7 Day