Getaway driver found guilty of two armed robberies in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a federal jury convicted the getaway driver in two armed robberies that happened in Tuscaloosa on November 26, 2017.

According to a press release sent out by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Alabama, the jury convicted Jemarkus Vonsha Thompson, 25, of York, of two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

“Thompson has been brought to justice and potentially faces decades in a federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in the statement. “These crimes are far too prevalent in the Northern District and thus our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will remain the phalanx to not only police violent crime, but defeat it.”

The press release stated that in 2017, Thompson was the driver of the suspect vehicle used to rob the Quick Stop Tobacco and Snack, and Subway in Tuscaloosa on Old Greensboro Road.

“Testimony showed that the two co-defendants robbed the two stores at gun point using an assault style rifle, while Thompson remained in the vehicle. Cell phone tower information placed Thompson at the scene of both crimes,” the statement read. “Thompson and the two co-defendants were stopped by Tuscaloosa police minutes after the robberies, where evidence of both crimes where found in their possession, including money receipts and the firearms.”

The maximum penalty for Hobbs Act Robbery is 20 years in prison. Carrying and and using a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory sentence of seven years in prison per count, to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the crime.

