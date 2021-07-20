Get free Waffle House by donating school supplies

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — You can get some free Waffle House all while helping children as they head back to school. The Fairfield Housing Authority is hosting a Back To School giveaway.

If you donate school supplies, you will receive a coupon for a free waffle and a sausage. The supplies can be dropped off at the Fairfield Housing Authority on 6704 Avenue D or any Waffle House in Fairfield.

The school supplies will be handed out at the Back To School giveaway on August 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.