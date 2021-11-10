Get an inside look at how the Regions Center sets up its holiday lights display

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — What would the holiday season in Birmingham be without the Regions Center Christmas lights display? For decades, the Magic City skyline has been accented with 25 floors of fluorescent lights.

“It takes several months to complete,” Michael Bianca with Regions Bank said. “We have about 2,500 windows.”

A view from the inside. Each window of Regions Center. Each window from floor five to 30 requires a tube light wedged between the window and the blinds.

Each window from floor five to 30 requires a tube light wedged between the window and the blinds. The colored lights, making up the Christmas tree, stocking and wreath, require an additional gel covering.

“Months before the day we turn on the display, which is always the day after Thanksgiving, crews are going around with grids showing the different sides of the building,” Jeremy King with Regions said.

King told CBS 42 it’s nowhere near as simple as programming LED lights on the side of a building. He said it’s a team effort and employees on each floor know to close their blinds, allowing for the full effect.

“When the building was first constructed, all they wanted to do was illuminate the skyline,” Bianca said. “Light tubes were installed over every window from the fourth floor to the top. Now, we use it in a different way.”

A view of the Regions Center Christmas lights display from the west. (Courtesy: Regions Bank)

They use the low-tech lights in a way that’s become a beloved holiday tradition to those in, around and traveling through the Magic City. The Regions Center display will be cranked on for the first time in 2021 on Nov. 26 starting at 4:45 p.m.