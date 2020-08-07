Georgia man pleads guilty to traveling to Alabama to meet with underage girl for sex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Georgia man has pled guilty to seeking sexual contact with a minor in Alabama, according to US Attorney Prim Escalona.

William Park Winston, 35, was charged with one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor.

According to court documents, Winston drove to Alabama to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. He had reserved an Airbnb in Huntsville and also arranged an Uber ride to transport the child. The Uber driver called 911 after becoming concerned for the child’s safety.

No other information has been released at this time.

