Georgia man pleads guilty to threatening schools in 2 states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to threatening to attack schools in east Alabama and west Georgia with firearms and explosives.

News outlets report that 28-year-old Levi Calhoun III pleaded guilty Tuesday to making threats against schools and conveying false information.

A statement from prosecutors and the FBI says he created a fake Facebook account with another user’s photographs to make the threats in 2018 against schools in Eufala, Alabama, and Quitman County, Georgia.

