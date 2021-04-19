Georgia man on the run 3 years arrested in Alabama

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NFL Draft Countdown
April 29 2021 07:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Alabama said they captured a Georgia man who had been on the run for more than three years after he failed to show up for the final day of his trial on murder charges in his ex-girlfriend’s death.

News outlets reported that authorities said Maurice Nesbitt was free on bond during his 2017 trial for the 2014 killing of Rashawn Jackson and cut off his electronic monitoring anklet and fled.

His case was featured last week on America’s Most Wanted. Marshals located him in Birmingham on Monday morning after getting a tip through Crime Stoppers.

He was being held in the Jefferson County jail without bond until he can be extradited to Georgia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES