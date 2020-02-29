Georgia man dies in Alabama crash after aunt’s funeral

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a Georgia man died in a two-vehicle crash while coming home from his aunt’s funeral.

News outlets report 65-year-old David Longon Cranford of Marietta, was driving back to Georgia Wednesday from Etowah County, Ala. when authorities said he suffered a medical emergency.

Authorities say Cranford was driving on U.S. 278 near Ala. 11. Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton says Cranford’s van collided with an 18-wheeler and exploded on impact. Both vehicles erupted into flames.

Deaton says Cranford was ejected from the van and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST POSTS