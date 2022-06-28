ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash on I-20 left a Georgia man dead Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jonathan L. Lowe, 32, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving struck a concrete barrier and overturned. Lowe’s vehicle was then struck by another car and a tractor-trailer.

Lowe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. near the 147 mile marker. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.