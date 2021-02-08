George Wallace’s name to be removed from campus building

George Wallace shown in Oct. 1968 has succeeded in getting his name on the ballots of all 50 states. The significance of his challenge in the presidential race has developed in the presidential race has developed not only because of the man himself, but also because his campaign managed to finance his effort without regular -party base. (AP Photo)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Education officials have voted to remove former Gov. George Wallace’s name from a building on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

AL.com reports that the UA System’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to rename the facility the Physical Education Building. One of the trustees, Judge John England Jr., said renaming the building is “simply the right thing to do.”

Wallace was elected was elected governor four times– in 1962, 1970, 1974 and 1982. He was a fierce advocate of segregation for much of his career, but made amends later in life.

He died in 1998 at age 79.