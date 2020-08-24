GBHS to send more than 25 dogs to New Jersey to make room for animals evacuated due to Gulf storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be sending more than 25 adoptable dogs to New Jersey in order to make room for animals that need to be evacuated from the Gulf Coast due to incoming dangerous storms.

GBHS has partnered with Wings of Rescue to fly the animals to New Jersey.

“One of the most important aspects of our mission is to rescue adoptable animals impacted by

disasters,” GBHS’ Chief Executive Officer Allison Black Cornelius said. “When a storm hits, shelters

and large rescues in the affected area need to make space for animals that will be lost or

surrendered during the crisis. That is one of the reasons we stress microchipping your pet, having

an ID collar on your pet, and making plans for your pet in the event of an emergency.”

The animals will be flown from the Bessemer Airport Tuesday afternoon.

GBHS is also asking the public for donations in the form of pet supplies, food or money to help care for the animals. You can make donations by clicking here.

