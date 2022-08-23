BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has announced that adoptions will resume Wednesday after an outbreak of canine flu prompted the shelter to shut down adoption services.

“The flu spread quickly and most of the dogs in our care have contracted the virus and recovered without complications. The dogs that will be available for adoption are healthy, vaccinated, and no longer a risk to the community,” said Chief Veterinary Officer, Lindy Alverson. “We anticipate that Jefferson County Animal Care and Control Operations will be able to resume normal operations on September 1st, if no new dogs come in with the illness.”

Clear the shelter will begin officially at GBHS on Aug. 24 and an all-day event will be hosted on Aug. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. Adoption fees will be $15.