Gatos and Beans cat cafe broken into Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s own cat cafe was broken into Saturday night, but all 13 of its cats were safe.

Kelli Steward, owner of Gatos and Beans, said that on Saturday night, she was alerted that someone had kicked in the front window, had briefly went into the building and had left. The business opened earlier this summer as a way to tie in coffee with a love for cats.

“I’m sure he was looking for something easy to take,” Steward said.

As a result of the break-in, the cafe was closed Sunday. It reopened Monday.

Gatos and Beans was broken intolast night. All the kitties were hiding and safely secured immediately after the call… Posted by Gatos and Beans on Sunday, October 6, 2019

Steward said her biggest priority was the safety of her cats, all of whom were found inside the building, even though the burglar left the door open to the cafe when he left.

“If they had gotten away, they could’ve been run over,” she said. “That was the main concern was making sure the cats were alright.”

Steward said she has footage from security cameras of the man breaking and entering into the cafe. No arrests have been made in the case.