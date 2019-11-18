Gasdsen arts groups campaigning for performing arts center

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden performing arts community is asking city council for its support in creating a space that can better accommodate their needs. Right now, just about every performing arts group in Etowah County shares the same venue: Wallace Hall on Gadsden State Community College’s campus. Along with the space constantly overbooked, some of the arts groups are outgrowing the venue.

“We have so many great performing arts organizations in this area. Right now, we’re sharing one space for our performances, there’s really a need to have more space for the symphony orchestras and the theatre companies and the dance performances that take place here,” said Mike Gagliardo, the music director of the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra and Etowah Youth Orchestras.

Gagliardo says having a new facility would benefit the thousands of art students in Etowah and could encourage touring artists to make a pit stop in Gadsden. “In this type of facility, we anticipate larger audiences, and we anticipate audiences not just from this area, but from all over.”

In late October, Gagliardo said the heavy rainfall in Gadsden caused three feet of flooding at Wallace Hall. “When something like that happens, there’s nothing you can do about it, except go to your plan b. And we didn’t really have a plan b.”

Gagliardo said he will be spending the next few weeks working with an architect to look at options for renovations and building a new facility. That work will be presented to city hall. Gagliardo said costs could range from $10 million to $20 million dollars. How the projects will be funded have not yet been decided.