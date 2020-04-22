Gas prices plummeting across country during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Oil prices have plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s left us with some of the lowest prices at the pump in a while.

For the first time ever, oil prices closed in the negative Monday. And as those prices have dropped, so have the nation’s gas prices. According to AAA, the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $1.80. It’s 20 cents lower in Alabama, which at an average of $1.60 per gallon, has the 15th lowest gas prices in the nation.

But you’ll find a wide disparity across the state and even within central Alabama. The state’s lowest prices according to Gas Buddy can be found in the Dothan area, where you can buy a gallon of regular gas for as low as $1.19. But CBS 42 saw prices as high as $1.72 Monday in Trussville. And you don’t have to go far to see a big difference. Jefferson County’s average price according to AAA is $1.65. Shelby County’s average is a full 12 cents lower at $1.53.

And prices are reaching long-time lows according to Gas Buddy data, which shows that the current prices are are at their lowest point since the spring of 2015. But industry experts say prices could continue declining.

