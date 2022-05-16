BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas prices hit another record high Monday.

Everyone is feeling the sting of these high prices at the pump. With gas prices reaching a new record high, buyers told CBS 42 that they are making do, but hope relief comes sooner rather than later.

“It’s crazy for real. You wake up one day and it’s a decent price, then you go to work and it’s 30 cents higher,” Willie Lewis said.

According to AAA Alabama, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.20.

“You know it’s tough on everyone’s household. But you know it ebbs and flows,” Gary Sheffer said.

Clay Ingram, with AAA Alabama, said he expects gas prices to continue to rise through Memorial Day.

“So, over the next couple of weeks, with our demand increasing, typically that results in our prices increasing as well and unfortunately I think that will be the same this year,” Ingram said.

The higher prices have people thinking twice before hitting the road.

“As far as picking up our son and dropping him off we have to plan better. And we do everything we can at one time so we can just get out of the car and cut it off and save gas,” Lewis said.

According to Gas Buddy, Costco has the cheapest gas in Birmingham at $3.69. However, if you are not a member, the Loves station in Moody and the Murphy USA in Leeds have gas for $3.99 a gallon.