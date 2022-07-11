BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After months of above average gas prices, Birmingham motorists are finally starting to see some relief at the pump.

According to Gas Buddy, average gasoline prices in Birmingham have fallen 13.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging about $4.28. Prices now are close to 31 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Gas Buddy reports that the cheapest gas station in Birmingham was priced at $3.78 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive sat at $4.69.

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen close to 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66. Diesel fuel prices declined nationally by almost 9 cents within the last week and now stand at $5.65 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

On July 11, 2020, gas prices sat at $1.86 per gallon in Birmingham.