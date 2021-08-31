Gas prices could increase because of Hurricane IDA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The impact of Hurricane Ida goes beyond the damage it causes. With gas production halted by the storm, prices could increase in the coming days.

According to AAA spokesman Clay Ingram, it’s too early to tell it’s immediate impact in Alabama. He does expect it to increase by 5 to 10 cents, but it shouldn’t last long. Usually after natural disasters like hurricanes, gas prices see some form of increase due to the high demand.

Both Ingram and people CBS 42 spoke with believe stocking up on gas during an increase causes more harm than good.

“It causes outages, shortages, and all kinds of problems,” Ingram said.

Ingram says as of Monday, around 13% of production along the Gulf is still shutdown because of Ida.

“To me, it’s unnecessary,” a customer named Ashely said.

Ashely says it costs around $60 to fill up her pickup truck. She worries if production continues to stop, panic buyers will be out in full force.

“If they ain’t gotta go somewhere that isn’t necessary, then don’t go out. Save your gas,” Ashely said.

Ingram says 45% of the country’s gasoline comes from the gulf coast. He says after the Colonial Pipeline hack earlier this year, people need to take a step back before panic buying gasoline.

“What we really should have done in that situation, is buy as little gas as possible rather than buy as much as possible,” Ingram said.

Because there isn’t an unlimited supply of gas, and customers like Quintarius McClain say not everyone has equal access.

“Because there are some people who aren’t able to go and buy because other people are more fortunate,” McClain said.

Ashely hopes people will look out for one another rather than stock pile for themselves.

“We gotta work together. Because that’s what God wants us to do,” Ashely said.

