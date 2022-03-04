NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Gas prices continue to climb higher and higher, and the pain at the pump is not just affecting motorists on the road. Boaters on Lake Tuscaloosa are also paying more to put gas into the tank.

Leigh-Ann Stewart says the high gas prices are ridiculous. She spent $150 at Pier 43 to fill her tank on her pontoon boat to go boating with her friends Friday on Lake Tuscaloosa. It cost more than $5 per gallon to pump gas.

“It’s going to cut into people’s vacation and their family time and it’s going to end up being a big deal for people. People will have to stay home and it’s going to affect the economy because people are not going to be able to go anywhere because gas prices are too high to go,” Stewart said.

Dale Phillips is the general manager at Pier 43 and says he was glad to see customers putting boats into the water Friday morning to enjoy the lake and warm weather. Despite gas being more expensive, he thinks customers will pay higher prices to enjoy the lake.

“People have made investment’s in their equipment and made investment in their enjoyment to be out on the water so I think for a time people will pay the high prices and they won’t like and we don’t like to pay it to supply our tanks, but I think people for a while will pay it and we will see what the future holds,” Phillips said.

Phillips says on average, boaters are spending between $80 and $100 to fill up tanks on boats.