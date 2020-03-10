Gas line break 15th Street and 3rd Avenue South causes evacuation; area will reopen soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There was a reported gas line break on 15th Street and 3rd Avenue South. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded at the scene.

It was reported that people within the area were evacuated.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, a contractor was working in the area and clipped a gas line, causing the leak. The area will be reopened once gas services Spire shuts off the valve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: CBS 42 on the scene of the gas leak

