Gardendale ‘sign war’ ends in peace treaty

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — What started out as a friendly war of words between Jeff Dennis Jewelers and a Chick-fil-A in Gardendale has sprung into a city-wide “sign war.”

The battle has officially come to an end and thankfully it was a peaceful one.

The fast-food chain posted on its Facebook page Friday that showed the two original businesses shaking hands in front of a peace treaty.

Other businesses in the Gardendale area decided to jump in on the fun by taking sides and throwing jabs at either side.

While the “sign war” itself is no more, it will continue into next week as part of a fundraiser that will raise money for the local Outdoor Ability Foundation. On May 11, proceeds from all cookie and brownie sales purchased at the Chick-fil-A on Fieldstown Road will be given to the organization that aims to provide grants to disabled outdoorsmen.