JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Gardendale man is dead after sustaining blunt force injuries to the head while being apprehended by the Bessemer Police Department (BPD) earlier this month.

On August 4, in the 700 block of Academy Drive in Bessemer, Alabama, 49-year-old Larry Douglas Oden II reportedly fled from BPD officers conducting a property theft investigation. During the pursuit, Oden was injured with blunt force to his head at 6:52 p.m.

Oden was taken to UAB Medical West Hospital in Bessemer for treatment and was later transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He was pronounced dead there at 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Lt. Christian Clemons with BPD stated that Oden’s death is currently under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. BPD is unable to comment further on the case at this time.