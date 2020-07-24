Gardendale Civic Center gives 1,700 food boxes to families under USDA program

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Gardendale Civic Center provided 1,700 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to members of the community under the USDA’s “Farmers to Families” program.

Photo courtesy of Gardendale Civic Center Facebook page

In a post made on Facebook, the Gardendale Civic center said that “during June and July, the employees of several City departments worked together to distribute 142,000 pounds of fresh produce to members of the community.”

According to the distributor of the produce, the current phase of the program has ended for now.

It’s expected that the program will continue in September, with more information will be released towards the end of August. Until then, make sure to keep an eye on the Gardendale Civic Center’s Facebook page for updates.

