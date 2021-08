A garbage truck backed into the side of a house on Pearl Drive in Bessemer. (Courtesy CBS 42)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday morning, a garbage truck ran into the side of a home in Bessemer.

According to law enforcement, the truck backed up into a house located in the 5500 block of Pearl Drive Friday. Two other sanitation workers reportedly jumped off the truck before the crash.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. No one was home at the time of the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.