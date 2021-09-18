GALLERY: Tuscaloosa experiences significant flooding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa residents are experiencing a significant amount of flood water as the area was put under a flash flood warning earlier Saturday afternoon.

Several residents took to social media as the water filled the streets.

One resident made a Facebook post warning those in Tuscaloosa to not leave their house.

“I thought I was going to get my brother to get some food, but the whole campus is flooded and 15th Street is horrible too,” said Shalana Brown in the post. “So many cars were getting stuck or accidents about to happen.”

