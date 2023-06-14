BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have left many people without power and damaged homes across central Alabama.

According to Alabama Power, there are approximately 48,300 customers currently without power, with the majority of those outages scattered throughout areas south of Interstate 20. Crews are working to restore power to these areas and others with extensive damage.

The Millerville Volunteer Fire Department and Clay County Rescue Squad were dispatched at around 5:10 p.m. on reports of a man pinned under a tree. The man, who was sitting on the top of a roof, was able to be rescued by firefighters and transported to a local hospital.