BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across Central Alabama experienced damage as storms brought strong winds and heavy flooding to the area Tuesday.

Moundville building damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Tree down in Moundville due to strong winds (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Moundville (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Moundville damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)

Flooding on Hellen Keller Blvd. in Tuscaloosa (Courtesy: Daniel Thaxton)