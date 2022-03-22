by: Nicole Cook Posted: Mar 22, 2022 / 09:43 PM CDT Updated: Mar 22, 2022 / 09:43 PM CDT SHARE BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across Central Alabama experienced damage as storms brought strong winds and heavy flooding to the area Tuesday. Moundville building damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)Tree down in Moundville due to strong winds (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)Moundville (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)Moundville damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall) Flooding on Hellen Keller Blvd. in Tuscaloosa (Courtesy: Daniel Thaxton) Flooding in Tuscaloosa off 13th St and McFarland Blvd.