GALLERY: Snow storm hits Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Typically won’t hear this, but it snowed in Alabama.
The snow has come to an end across central Alabama. Snow totals range from 0.25″ to around 2″ in spots. The snow totals are higher over north Alabama. The roads are wet this morning, and temperatures are falling to around 32°. Watch for some icy spots over bridges and overpasses. Road temperatures are just above freezing.
Around 0.25” of snow in Hoover, AL this morning. #alwx @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/qCTq5SmvwL— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
It is a winter wonderland at @CBS_42 this morning. We have 1” of snow in Red Mountain near Downtown #Birmingham. #alwx @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/etKrQnrsXz— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
Check out the snow in Attala, AL from our @BaronInstitute camera. #alwx @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/PxrwFg79YC— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
More snow in Glencoe, AL from our @BaronInstitute camera. #alwx @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/CxJV5Zyvkj— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
Whoa! Plenty of snow in Altoona, AL. #alwx @CBS_42 @JimCantore @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/HbqevviyJg— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
Check out the snow on the roof tops in Downtown #Birmingham. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/tu35MkEj8i— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
This is a pretty image of the snow this morning from on top of Monte Sano in Huntsville, AL early on this Monday morning. #alwx @BaronInstitute @CBS_42 @NWSHuntsville @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/cUMS1GedLe— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
I wore shorts to lunch on Saturday. Now we’re covering snow! Welcome to Alabama.— Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022
Not a bad dusting in the Birmingham metro on Red Mountain. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/QC9ihTNrJp— Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022
Apparently it does snow in Alabama! @CBS_42 @Tim_Grattan77 pic.twitter.com/jHbXo20S1z— Jen Cardone (@Card1Reports) January 3, 2022
Check out the snow in Trussville, AL this morning. Photos by Nathaniel Sisco. He says it is about 2.25″ deep. #alwx @CBS_42 @JimCantore @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/F9EDh3Uxdi— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022
3 days into the new year and we’ve already experienced all 4 seasons 😂— Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022
Here’s to a beautiful snowy day across Central Alabama. Please be cautious while driving if you are out on the roadway. ❄️#CullmanCounty pic.twitter.com/i2DxbACiq2— Autumn Bracey (@autumnbracey3) January 3, 2022
Decided to dress like Kevin McCallister’s dad and start a snowball fight. Happy snow day! pic.twitter.com/CNVubCZm7W— Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022
Snow covered trees is my favorite pic.twitter.com/TcLH1BWeET— Autumn Bracey (@autumnbracey3) January 3, 2022
Central Alabama saw a little belated White Christmas overnight ❄️— Landon Wexler (@landonwexler) January 3, 2022
Careful on the roads, folks!
