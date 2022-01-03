GALLERY: Snow storm hits Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Typically won’t hear this, but it snowed in Alabama.

The snow has come to an end across central Alabama. Snow totals range from 0.25″ to around 2″ in spots. The snow totals are higher over north Alabama. The roads are wet this morning, and temperatures are falling to around 32°. Watch for some icy spots over bridges and overpasses. Road temperatures are just above freezing.

Snow can be seen above in Grayson Valley.

Hoover resident sent this photo into CBS 42 as he gazes upon his home with snow covering his front yard early Monday morning.

