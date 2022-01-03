GALLERY: Snow storm hits Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Typically won’t hear this, but it snowed in Alabama.

The snow has come to an end across central Alabama. Snow totals range from 0.25″ to around 2″ in spots. The snow totals are higher over north Alabama. The roads are wet this morning, and temperatures are falling to around 32°. Watch for some icy spots over bridges and overpasses. Road temperatures are just above freezing.

It is a winter wonderland at @CBS_42 this morning. We have 1” of snow in Red Mountain near Downtown #Birmingham. #alwx @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/etKrQnrsXz — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022

This is a pretty image of the snow this morning from on top of Monte Sano in Huntsville, AL early on this Monday morning. #alwx @BaronInstitute @CBS_42 @NWSHuntsville @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/cUMS1GedLe — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022

I wore shorts to lunch on Saturday. Now we’re covering snow! Welcome to Alabama.



Complete coverage starts at 4:30 on ⁦@CBS_42⁩ pic.twitter.com/4tltSEINnY — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022

Not a bad dusting in the Birmingham metro on Red Mountain. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/QC9ihTNrJp — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022

Check out the snow in Trussville, AL this morning. Photos by Nathaniel Sisco. He says it is about 2.25″ deep. #alwx @CBS_42 @JimCantore @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/F9EDh3Uxdi — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022

3 days into the new year and we’ve already experienced all 4 seasons 😂



Covering the SNOW in Alabama for you, til 7am on @CBS_42! pic.twitter.com/pNVh2NQOgE — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022

Here’s to a beautiful snowy day across Central Alabama. Please be cautious while driving if you are out on the roadway. ❄️#CullmanCounty pic.twitter.com/i2DxbACiq2 — Autumn Bracey (@autumnbracey3) January 3, 2022

Decided to dress like Kevin McCallister’s dad and start a snowball fight. Happy snow day! pic.twitter.com/CNVubCZm7W — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 3, 2022

Snow covered trees is my favorite pic.twitter.com/TcLH1BWeET — Autumn Bracey (@autumnbracey3) January 3, 2022

Central Alabama saw a little belated White Christmas overnight ❄️

Careful on the roads, folks!



Thought I left this snow stuff back in Upstate New York… 😅 pic.twitter.com/WDBh6LNkyx — Landon Wexler (@landonwexler) January 3, 2022







Snow can be seen above in Grayson Valley.

Hoover resident sent this photo into CBS 42 as he gazes upon his home with snow covering his front yard early Monday morning.

