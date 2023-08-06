JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A severe storm caused damage in Jefferson County on Sunday.
If you have damage photos you’d like to add to our gallery, submit them to newstip@cbs42.com.
by: Isaac Goffin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Isaac Goffin
Posted:
Updated:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A severe storm caused damage in Jefferson County on Sunday.
If you have damage photos you’d like to add to our gallery, submit them to newstip@cbs42.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now