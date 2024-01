BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dangerous travel conditions are present across most of north and central Alabama after a mixture of freezing rain and sleet left slick spots on roads and bridges Tuesday morning.

For those who do have to travel, please exercise caution and take things slow out there.

If you have photos of icy conditions that you want to share, submit them to newstip@cbs42.com

Photo of the snow outside of a hotel in Cullman (Courtesy of Maddie McQueen).

Icy weather conditions in Birmingham, Alabama Tuesday morning (cbs42.com)

Semi-truck stuck going uphill on Hwy 280 near Valleydale Rd (cbs42.com)

Icy weather conditions in Birmingham, Alabama Tuesday morning (cbs42.com)