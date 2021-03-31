GALLERY: Flooding forces road closures across Central Alabama

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Many roads across Central Alabama are now closed due to heavy flooding Wednesday morning.

A section of 15th Avenue near the softball field, and the area around the creek and pond behind State Bank and Trust in Guin were reported spots of flooding by the Guin Police Department Wednesday.



Photo Courtesy of the Guin Police Department

The Carbon Hill Police Department released these photos and video of the area around Nix Road, Nauvoo Road, Dogtown Road in the Kansas community.



Photo Courtesy of the Carbon Hill Police Department

In Winfield, areas such as Hill City Park, Midway Drive, Foothill Road, Providence Street, County Road 4, County Road 14, County Road 36, and County Road 69 received flooding across the area, the Winfield Police Department reported.



Photos Courtesy of the Winfield Police Department

The picture below was taken by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office by Prospect Road, near the Coca-Cola plant.

Photo Courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office

The photos below were provided by CBS 42’s very own Katherine Mozzone. She reports that the flooding is taken place near Crestwood Boulevard in Birmingham.