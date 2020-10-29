GALLERY: Central Alabama homes, trees damaged in storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Tropical Storm Zeta soaks Central Alabama, here are a few shots of the damage that has been caused in the area:

  • Road blocked between South Shades Crest Road and Russet Woods Drive (Courtesy Hillary Simon/CBS 42)
  • Tree blocking the roadway on Alexandria Road SW between A Street and B Street in Jacksonville. (Courtesy Jacksonville Police Department)
  • Large trees down blocking Luttrell Street and 6th Street in Oxford. (Courtesy Bill Partridge)
  • Large tree down at McPherson and McKibbon Street in Oxford. (Courtesy Bill Partridge)
  • Large utility pole down on Hwy 31 blocking the road. Off the Promenade exit in Alabaster. (Courtesy Griffin Hardy/CBS 42)
  • Tree that fell on a house in Helena. (Courtesy of Hillary Simon)

One video from Greg Flippo showed two trees blocking Hugh Daniel Drive between Greystone Farms and Main Greystone gate and the other one between Greystone Farms entrance and Highway 41.

Submit your weather photos to webstaff@cbs42.com. Stay safe.

