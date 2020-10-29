GALLERY: Central Alabama homes, trees damaged in storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Tropical Storm Zeta soaks Central Alabama, here are a few shots of the damage that has been caused in the area:
One video from Greg Flippo showed two trees blocking Hugh Daniel Drive between Greystone Farms and Main Greystone gate and the other one between Greystone Farms entrance and Highway 41.
Submit your weather photos to webstaff@cbs42.com. Stay safe.
LATEST POSTS
- Florida parents sue over mask mandate for students
- Citywide curfew set in Philadelphia after protests over police killing
- Central AL Forecast: Clearing up after Zeta moves out, substantial cool-down coming
- Zeta: Storm surge and flooding in Gulf Shores
- Chilton County Schools closed Thursday due to severe weather