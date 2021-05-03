Gallant woman arrested after testing positive for meth while giving birth, baby also tests positive

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she tested positive for multiple drugs while she was giving birth last month.

Whitney Nicole Reeves, 24, has been charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed.

Reeves tested positive for both amphetamine and methamphetamine while she was in the hospital giving birth on April 12. After the birth, her newborn also tested positive for the drugs.

This is the second time Reeves has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Her first charge was associated with a different child.

Reeves is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond with conditions. Upon her release, she will go through a drug treatment program and be supervised by the Etowah County Community Corrections.