Gadsden woman arrested for using meth, other drugs while pregnant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gadsden woman after she was accused of taking multiple drugs while pregnant.

Holly Marie Brock/Wise, 30, is charged with chemical endangerment of a child after she tested positive for methamphetamine, buprenorphine, a pain killer, and benzodiazepine, a psychoactive drug, during her fifth month of pregnancy.

She was arrested Monday and was also charged with failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing with another agency. She is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $10,600 bond.

