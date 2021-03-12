Gadsden woman arrested for stealing more than $2,500 worth of jewelry, cash

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of stealing $2,600 worth of jewelry and cash last month.

Lisa Spitzig-Devine, 34, has been charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

Authorities say she went to a home on Miller Hollow Road back on Feb. 3, damaged the front door and stole the items. Spitzig-Devine allegedly stole four rings valued at $2,100 and $500 worth of cash.

She is currently being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.