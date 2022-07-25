SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden woman was arrested for obstructing justice after giving officers a false name during a traffic stop Monday morning.

According to the Southside Police Department, Destiny Alston, 40, was being pulled over for a traffic offense around 8 a.m.

Alston then gave officers a false name because she had an outstanding warrant out of Etowah County. When officers discovered who she was, she was immediately arrested. Her bond is set at $2,500.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer, Capt. Jay Freeman at 256-442-2255.