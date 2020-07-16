Gadsden woman arrested for allegedly taking over $1 million from elderly woman

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that a Gadsden woman has been arrested after she allegedly financially exploited an elderly woman out of more than $1,000,000.

Gina Cook Gilbert, 59, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Gilbert is said to have taken property from Patricia Louise Cook Jerome that was valued at more than $1,000,000. AG Marshall did not release any relation between the two women.

She was placed at the Etowah County Jail on a $60,000 bond. She has since posted bail and has been released.

If convicted, Gilbert faces up to 40 years in prison.

