Gadsden woman arrested for allegedly taking over $1 million from elderly woman

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that a Gadsden woman has been arrested after she allegedly financially exploited an elderly woman out of more than $1,000,000.
Gina Cook Gilbert, 59, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Gilbert is said to have taken property from Patricia Louise Cook Jerome that was valued at more than $1,000,000. AG Marshall did not release any relation between the two women.
She was placed at the Etowah County Jail on a $60,000 bond. She has since posted bail and has been released.
If convicted, Gilbert faces up to 40 years in prison.
LATEST POSTS
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- President Trump touts regulation rollbacks amid pandemic
- Baja California state congress says no to gay marriage
- As MLB 60-game season draws near, careful optimism prevails
- Southern Athletic Association suspends all fall sports, BCS included