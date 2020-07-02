Gadsden State notifies students of ‘situation’ at East Broad, Wallace Drive campuses

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden State Community College is notifying its students to stay away from its East Broad and Wallace Drive campuses until further notice.

In an email released by the college Thursday, the only details about what was happening was that there was a “fluid situation” going on at the campuses with the Gadsden Police Department.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it comes in.

